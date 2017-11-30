CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
AP Source: Edwards In Line To Become Arizona State’s Coach

Filed Under: Arizona State, Herm Edwards

By JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer

A person with direct knowledge of the plan has told The Associated Press that former NFL coach Herm Edwards is in line to become Arizona State’s next coach, pending approval of the university president.

The official spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal and official announcement are still being finalized.

Edwards became a surprise candidate to replace Todd Graham after saying on ESPN’s SportsCenter and a Phoenix radio station Wednesday that he was interviewing for the job.

He appears to be in line to get the job, provided President Michael Crow signs off on the deal after returning from China this weekend. An announcement could come early next week.

Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN.

The former NFL defensive back last coached at the college level in 1989, as a cornerbacks coach for San Jose State.

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson represented Edwards during his days as an agent.

Graham was fired Sunday after six seasons, but will stay on through Arizona State’s bowl game.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

