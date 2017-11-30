Bill Would Make Driving With Dog On Your Lap Illegal

LANSING (WWJ) – Do you ever see cars go by with drivers who allow their dogs on their lap and think to yourself “that can’t be safe?”

State Rep. LaTanya Garrett agrees, so much so that she thinks it should be illegal. The Detroit Democrat recently introduced a bill to further her cause, according to WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick.

“Basically, this is all about traffic safety, says Representative Garrett. You can’t drink and drive, you can’t text and drive and if Garrett has her way, you won’t be allowed to take your puppy on your lap while you’re driving,” said Skubick.

Under Garrett’s bill, driving with a dog on your lap would be a civil infraction that would fine violators $100 for the first offense, and $200 for any following violation.

“Some will say, ‘Well, what next? Will this legislation even go anywhere?’ I don’t know,” said Skubick. “Is there a dog on the lap lobby that will oppose this? We’ll see.”