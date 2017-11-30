Boyfriend Charged In Death Of 4-Year-Old Macomb County Girl

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Roseville man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend’s four-year-old daughter.
Jonathan Jones is accused of abusing and murdering Ivy Yurkus, the daughter of Jones’ girlfriend, on May 3, shortly after Ivy’s mom went to work at Outback Steakhouse. Leaving Ivy and two other step-siblings alone with Jones.
Police and prosecutors say Ivy was subject to extreme abuse and trauma that day at the hands of Jones — who arrived with Ivy at Outback Steakhouse with the child in dire need of medical attention. She died the next day.
Jones is charged with murder and first degree child abuse.
“The abuse inflicted on this young child by her mother’s boyfriend is beyond reprehensible. The loss of this child’s life strikes each of us at the heart,” said Prosecutor Eric Smith.