Chick-fil-A Opens First Location In Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Fast-food fans are ready!

The Chick-fil-A restaurant chain is opening its first store ever in downtown Detroit — inside of the Detroit Medical Center at Harper-Hutzel Women’s Hospital, located at 3990 John R.

A grand opening celebration is being held before the restaurant officially opens for business at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec 1.

Even though it’s located inside of a hospital, anyone is allowed to eat at the restaurant. To get there, just grab an eatery badge from the hospital information desk and head down to the food court.

The new location, the seventh in Michigan, is expected to hire over 50 people.

