Mound Road Closed In Sterling Heights After Car, Semi Crash

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A section of Mound Road is closed in Sterling Heights due to a crash that did some damage.
Police say there were injuries in the accident, late Thursday morning, in the area of northbound Mound and 16 Mile Road. A preliminary investigation shows a car crash into a semi truck. The semi then hit a pole and brought down some power lines.
Police said the injuries were not believed to be serious.
DTE Energy was called to the scene to repair the lines.
As a result of the crash, police have shut down northbound Mound Road from 16 Mile to 17 Mile. Expect backups on Mound until the scene is cleared. Motorists should should avoid the area.
To get around it, drivers can take Van Dyke (M-53) or Ryan Road.
