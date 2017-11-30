CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
No. 3 Michigan State Beats No. 5 Notre Dame 81-63

Joshua Langford #1 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket and draws a foul against Bonzie Colson #35 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Breslin Center on November 30, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

By LARRY LAGE/AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Joshua Langford scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half to help No. 3 Michigan State take a huge lead it was able to restore in the second half against No. 5 Notre Dame in an 81-63 victory Thursday night.

The Spartans (6-1) have won five straight, including a rout against then-No. 9 North Carolina, since losing to top-ranked Duke.

The Fighting Irish (6-1) trailed by 20 at halftime and cut their deficit to seven with 13:09 left, but couldn’t get closer against a team with a lot of options on offense that is defending and rebounding as if it is in mid-season form under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.

In the marquee matchup of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Spartans turned a highly anticipated game into a showcase of their talent and depth.

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston had 17 points and seven assists, Miles Bridges scored 14 points and Nick Ward added 12.

Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson had 11 of his 17 points in the second half and Rex Pflueger scored 15. Matt Farrell was scoreless in the first half and finished with 10 points and T.J. Gibbs added 11 points for the Irish.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish, coming off a Maui Invitational championship, found out how far they have to go to compete with college basketball’s best.

Michigan State: Early in the season, the Spartans are playing perhaps as well as they have at both ends of the court.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday.

Michigan State: Hosts Nebraska on Sunday in a Big Ten opener.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

