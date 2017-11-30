Police: Are There More Victims Of Convicted Sex Offender With User Name ‘Daddyforyourdaughter’?

WASHTENAW (WWJ) – Police have arrested a convicted sex offender and are actively searching for other potential victims.
According to authorities, Andrew Tennant, has used social media, primarily Facebook to engage victims — and police want anyone who has had contact with Tennant to come forward.
Tennant may be using the aliases Andrew C and Andrew Cantrell as well as the user name daddyforyourdaughter.
If you have any information pertaining to these incidents please call the W.C.S.O. Confidential Tip line at (734) 973-7711 or 1-800-SPEAK UP or Detective Kevin Parviz at (734) 647-3233.