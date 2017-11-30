CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police Seeking Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family and police are seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old girl – last seen in the area of 8 Mile and Sherwood roads.

missing artevia ford Police Seeking Assistance Locating Missing 13 Year Old

Artevia Ford

According to family, Artevia Areanna Ford, left her home shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday – after being disciplined by her mother. Artevia has not run away before and there is concern for her safety.

Artevia is 5′ 5″ and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with fur lined hood, a gray skirt, black and yellow loafers, and a purple headband.

She reportedly suffers from ADHD, depression, and a mild cognitive disability.

If you have seen Artevia or know her whereabouts — you are asked to contact Warren police 586-574-4700.

 

