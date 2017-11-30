Who Is This Woman? Police Seek Help Identifying Remains Found In Woods 23-Years Ago

ALPENA (WWJ) – Police in Alcona County are hoping the public can help identify human remains that were found in northern Michigan 23-years ago.

A bow hunter discovered the human skeletal remains in October 1994 while walking in a wooded area off Bamfield Road, between Curtisville and Alcona Dam, in Alcona County.

Michigan State University anthropologists have determined the remains are that of a female 30- to 50-years-old and approximately 4’7″ to 5’6″ tall. The woman is likely Caucasian, but officials say no population group should be excluded.

Police say evidence of a fracture to the woman’s skull indicates she may have experienced some type of trauma at or around the time of her death. Her remains may have been in the wooded area for up to four years before being discovered.

As DNA technology advanced, so has the investigation. A mitochondrial DNA sample was collected by scientists at the University of North Texas Health Science Center for Human Identification and a full DNA profile has been uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. A case profile has also been posted on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database.

Several artistic renderings have been done by forensic artists and are being released to help prompt tips from the public. The following techniques were used:

• First image – Two-dimensional sketch completed by a MSP forensic artist. This was drawn in in graphite and used anthropological landmarks on the skull to give a glimpse of what the woman may have looked like when alive.

• Second image – Digital rendering completed by a forensic artist from Louisiana State University’s Missing Persons Molecular and Medical Genetics Department. This technique was aided by a 3D scan of the skull.

• Third image – 3D clay model of the skull completed by a FBI forensic artist. This technique is much like the two-dimensional approach, but uses clay applied to the cast skull.

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has any other information is asked to contact State Police at 989-354-4101, or the Alcona County Sheriff’s Department at 989-724-6271.