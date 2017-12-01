1 Killed In Car, Bus Crash On I-96 Near Howell

HOWELL (WWJ) – One person has been killed, according to authorities, in a crash in Livingston County late Thursday night.
Sheriff’s investigators say a and a bus collided shortly before midnight along westbound on I-96 near M-59, west of Highland Road in Howell Township.
The car, 2011 Infiniti G37, veered off the road and hit several trees in the median, sheriff’s officials said. The driver — identified as a 43-year old Lansing man — was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver and eight passengers on the bus were not injured.
The freeway was closed for an investigation in both directions for about five hours, but has since reopened to traffic.
Authorities believe speed may have played a part in the crash, but say it’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Howell Fire Department, Howell Police Department, Fowlerville Fire Department, Fowlerville Police Department, MDOT, and Livingston County EMS.
The victim’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.