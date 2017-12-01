Authorities Investigating After Two-Month Old Baby Dies In Bassinet

PONTIAC (WWJ) — A two-month old baby has died in Pontiac, and now the Oakland County Sheriff’s office is investigating.
Deputies say the father told them he took a nap while his son was sleeping in his bassinet. When he woke up, the boy was unresponsive. The fire department performed CPR before the infant was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office has completed an autopsy and the cause of death is pending toxicology results.
