Bloomfield Township Police Seek Identity Thief Caught On Camera

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Bloomfield Township police hope someone in the public recognizes man wanted for identity theft.
Police say the crime occurred sometime between November 12 and November 14 — the time period in which a Bloomfield Township resident reported eight unauthorized charges to his Costco credit card.
The victim never lost possession of his card, but that didn’t keep the thief from using the card numbers.
The suspect was caught on camera at Saturn Foods on Van Born Road in Dearborn Heights where police say he used the victim’s credit account to purchase approximately $775 worth of food.
Anyone with information about this crime or who recognizes this suspect in the photo is encouraged to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.