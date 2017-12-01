Fan Asked Verlander A Tough Question And Kate Upton Wants To Know His Answer

Late Monday night 31-year-old Melrose Park, Ill. resident David Rivera tweeted a question for the ages to former Tigers, now Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander.
@JustinVerlander which is better: winning the #WorldSeries2017 or a Honeymoon with @KateUpton ?
Naturally, Verlander didn’t reply, because the question is a massive trap and the answer any married man should give is obvious.
In an unlikely turn the supermodel Upton replied Thursday night putting her husband on the clock for an answer.
And the internet had plenty of advice on what Justin Verlander should do.
Tick tock Justin.