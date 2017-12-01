Grandma With Walker Struck, Killed While Crossing Street With Granddaughter

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a grandmother as she was crossing the street with her granddaughter.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday along Warren Avenue near Penrod, just west of the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.
The 53-year-old woman, who was using a walker, was crossing the road with her 15-year-old granddaughter when both were struck by a dark-colored truck. The driver fled the scene after the collision, reportedly driving through a red light to get away.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313 596-2260 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.