Holiday Nights At Greenfield Village Returns Tonight!

DEARBORN (WWJ) — Greenfield Village in Dearborn has transformed for the Christmas season.

Santa, live reindeer, ice skating, carolers, live music and fireworks — it’s all part of the annual Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, which begins tonight. Special Events Manager Jim Johnson says this event offers the opportunity for families to escape reality and enjoy the Christmas spirit.

“You can come on in and see things at your own pace,” Johnson said. “Really the only scheduled thing is the end of the evening, starting at 9:45 p.m. when we begin the sing along and fireworks at town hall in front of Santa. It’s a great event and it gives people the chance to sort of step out of the modern world and experience a different kind of hustle and bustle in the 19th and early 20th centuries.”

This year’s program also is a little bit different from years past, featuring a new interaction at the Menlo Park involving Thomas Edison and what happened in December of 1880.

“That is when he did the big pitch to the elder men, the leaders of New York City to get the franchise to wire the city and he was successful in doing that,” Johnson said. “So we have transformed the laboratory to sort of look like that Dec. 20 night when he entertained these folks in New York City.”

Johnson added that they also restored the organ upstairs, which will be playing on most nights.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the month on select nights, including Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 19-23, 26-27 and 29-30. However, tickets are already sold out for Saturdays before Christmas so Johnson advises people to buy their tickets soon.

General admission tickets are going for $26 for adults. It’s $23.50 for seniors (62+ years old), $19.50 for kids (3-11 years old) and free for kids under 2 years old. Parking is also $6. Tickets can be purchased at www.thehenryford.org.