Lions Sign LB Thurston Armbrister To Practice Squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Thurston Armbrister to the practice squad and released C Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad.
Armbrister returns to Detroit after being a member of the club’s active roster and practice squad earlier this year. Prior to this season, he appeared in 14 games with two starts for the Lions in 2016 and recorded nine (solo) tackles.
Currently in his third season, Armbrister has appeared in 30 career games (five starts), with 27 tackles (20 solo), and one pass defense. He entered the League in 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Miami (Fla.).