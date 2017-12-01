MLB Approves Japan Deal, Allowing Ohtani Bidding To Start

Miller Lite Appearance - Buffalo Wild Wings97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Lions tickets. Come to Buffalo Wild Wings in Livonia on December 8 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay on December 31 at Ford Field.

Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, December 2017Click here for your chance to win a batch of Michigan Lottery Unwrap The Cash instant tickets for your office!

WWJ Weekend Box Office, 12/7/17 – Detroit Pistons v. New York Knicks TicketsListen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on December 7th for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Pistons take on the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on December 22, 2017!

WWJ's Neil Berg's Holiday Broadway Giveaway!Listen Tuesday, December 5th for your chance to win tickets to Neil Berg's Holiday Broadway at the Fox Theatre on December 10, 2017!