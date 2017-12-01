Mother Reports Daughter Missing After Never Returning Home From School

DETROIT (WWJ) — A local teen girl hasn’t been seen since she left to catch the bus on Tuesday morning.
Tachela Williams, 18, has been reported missing with her mother saying the last time she was seen was on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the 18200 block of Harlow. Police say Williams was on her way to the bus stop at Curtis and Southfield, where she normally catches the bus for school. Williams never returned home after school that afternoon, and her mother reported her missing.
Her mother says this is the first time this has ever happened.
Williams is described to have a medium brown skin complexion, slim build and long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing her school uniform — a burgundy polo shirt and khaki pants — and a purple and gray North Face jacket with light blue Nike shoes. She was also carrying a blue and black back pack.
Williams is in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-1000 or 313-596-1040.