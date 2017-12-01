Oakland County Couple Terrorized, Robbed During Home Invasion

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) — The search continues for four suspects who terrorized an Oakland County couple and then robbed them.
Officials say a 63-year-old man and his 64-year-old girlfriend were watching TV in their house early this morning when four armed men wearing ski masks came in and held them at gunpoint.
Police say the men tied the couple up, poured gasoline on them, and threatened to set them and the house on fire if they did not give them money. The suspects also repeatedly kicked the male victim in the ribs during the robbery. The suspects reportedly stole nearly $7,500.
There is not a lot of information on the suspects, however, they are possibly of middle eastern descent.
The male victim says he previously owned a marijuana dispensary and believes the home invasion is related to that business.
This incident is still under investigation.