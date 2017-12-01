Ole Miss Gets 2-Year Bowl Ban, Other Penalties In NCAA Case

Filed Under: Ole Miss
TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 19: A view of two Mississippi Rebels helmets on the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer

Mississippi’s football program has been handed a two-year postseason ban and other penalties by the NCAA.

The Committee on Infractions came down hard on Ole Miss, which went 6-6 but had self-imposed a bowl ban this year and hoped to avoid it next season over its long-running rules violation case that included a charge of lack of institutional control.

Ole Miss had also self-imposed other punishments in anticipation of the ruling, including scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions. The NCAA on Friday banned the Rebels from the postseason for the 2018 season as well.

The complicated case consisted of 21 alleged violations, including 15 that were Level I, which the NCAA considers the most serious.
___
More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch