Philanthropist Commits $10M Toward Wayne State Program

DETROIT (AP) – Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mort Harris has committed $10 million toward a program that offers high school students full scholarships to Wayne State University and its School of Medicine.

The Wayne Med-Direct program recruits students with a passion for addressing health disparities, simultaneously admitting them into an undergraduate program and the medical school.

The gift creates a fund that will provide permanent support for Wayne Med-Direct students, who will be known as Mort Harris Med-Direct Scholars.

“Wayne State creates opportunity and makes our entire community stronger,” Harris said in a statement. “I am happy to support this program that will produce medical leaders and improve health for so many people in urban areas like Detroit, and beyond.”

Currently in its second year, Wayne Med-Direct accepted 10 highly qualified high school students from among 350 applicants. As undergraduates, they participate in research and field experiences. They also attend summer enrichment courses, conferences and seminars.

Harris co-founded auto industry supplier American Axle and his gifts to Wayne State now total more than $17 million.

