Police: 87-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Golf Course

Filed Under: Kennebunk
KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Maine police say staff at a Kennebunk golf club discovered the body of an 87-year-old woman on the grounds.

Kennebunk police Lt. Eric O’Brien says investigators believe the woman may have suffered a medical event and police do not suspect any crime. The Portland Press Herald reports officials are not releasing the name of the victim.

O’Brien says the club’s maintenance crew found the woman’s body in a gully Thursday morning, and she lived within walking distance of where she was found dead.

Police are investigating.

