Police Arrest Man Responsible For Fatal Hit-And-Run In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Local authorities have announced they’ve captured the man responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred yesterday.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested by the Detroit Police Department for his role in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on West Warren Road at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect was driving a red Ford Explorer west bound on Warren Road when he struck a 53-year-old woman, who was using a walker, while she was crossing the road. Her 15-year-old granddaughter was also struck by the vehicle. The driver fled the scene after the collision, reportedly driving through a red light to get away.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At 1:40 a.m. on Friday, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident in the 6000 block of Stahelin Road. The suspect was transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

Charges are pending with a warrant package submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review and approval. With charges pending, the identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.