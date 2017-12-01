Detroit, Warren Road, Fatal Hit-and-Run, Detroit Police, Police

Police Arrest Man Responsible For Fatal Hit-And-Run In Detroit

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, Fatal Hit And Run, police, Warren Road

DETROIT (WWJ) — Local authorities have announced they’ve captured the man responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred yesterday.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested by the Detroit Police Department for his role in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on West Warren Road at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect was driving a red Ford Explorer west bound on Warren Road when he struck a 53-year-old woman, who was using a walker, while she was crossing the road. Her 15-year-old granddaughter was also struck by the vehicle. The driver fled the scene after the collision, reportedly driving through a red light to get away.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At 1:40 a.m. on Friday, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident in the 6000 block of Stahelin Road. The suspect was transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

Charges are pending with a warrant package submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review and approval. With charges pending, the identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch