Police Search For Possible Runaway Teen Who Hasn’t Been Seen In Weeks

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are looking for a 14-year-old who was last seen Nov. 10 in 6100 block of Rosemont Avenue near Dayton Avenue.

screenshot 20171114 073948 3 Police Search For Possible Runaway Teen Who Hasnt Been Seen In Weeks

Angel Lyons (Photo: Detroit Police)

Investigators say Angel Lyons was last seen by her cousin. The teen’s mother says her daughter left home without permission. The family also says Lyons has run away before.

Angel has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue jean leggings and light gray Nike Shoes.

Police say she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information on Lyons’ whereabouts should contact Detroit Police immediately at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.

