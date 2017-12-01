Wayne, Crime Stoppers, Vandalism, New Hope Baptist Church
Reward Being Offered For Information On Wayne Church Vandalism

Filed Under: crime stoppers, New Hope Baptist Church, vandalism, wayne

WAYNE (WWJ) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information connected to a recent vandalization of a church in Wayne.

On either the evening of Tuesday or the early morning hours of Wednesday, a building owned by the New Hope Baptist Church on Michigan Avenue near Howe Road in Wayne was vandalized. Six windows and four glass doors of the church’s Community Outreach Center were smashed by unknown suspects. A vehicle owned by the church was also vandalized.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lt. Ryan Strong of the Wayne Police Department at 734-721-1414. Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the organization’s website: www.1800speakup.org.

