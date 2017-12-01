SUV Slides On Black Ice, Crashes Into DDOT Bus

DETROIT (WWJ) – Black ice is causing traffic issues on Detroit’s east side Friday morning.

WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports an SUV slid across the ice and crashed nearly head-on into a DDOT bus along Harper Avenue near Conner. No injuries were reported, but a bicycle that was attached to the front of the bus was damaged in the crash. Harper was closed for a short time.

Police have also been called to accidents near Mack and St. Jean. No serious injuries were reported.

Salt trucks have been requested.

