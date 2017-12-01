Teen Killed In Road Rage Shooting On Detroit’s Southwest Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are investigating after a case of road rage turns deadly this evening.
It happened in the area of West Vernor and Woodmere — on the city’s southwest side after reportedly beginning in Dearborn. The teen driver got out of one of the vehicles to find the other driver had followed, and that’s when shots were fired and the teen was killed.
That suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim and is still on the loose, driving a blue Chevy Impala. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, however reports indicate he is an 18-year-old male of Middle Eastern descent.
Police are asking the public to come forward with any information about the incident.
