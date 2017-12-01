Detroit, Road Rage, Fatal Shooting, Detroit Police, Dearborn

Teen Killed In Road Rage Shooting On Detroit’s Southwest Side

Filed Under: Dearborn, detroit, detroit police, fatal shooting, road rage

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are investigating after a case of road rage turns deadly this evening.

It happened in the area of West Vernor and Woodmere — on the city’s southwest side after reportedly beginning in Dearborn. The teen driver got out of one of the vehicles to find the other driver had followed, and that’s when shots were fired and the teen was killed.

That suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim and is still on the loose, driving a blue Chevy Impala. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, however reports indicate he is an 18-year-old male of Middle Eastern descent.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for more updates on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch