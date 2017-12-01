Tom Brady Sends Uplifting Message To Coach Battling Cancer

UPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school football coach who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has received an encouraging message from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Derek Yancik, coach and teacher at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton, has missed most of his team’s undefeated season this year because of his cancer treatments.

Yancik recently returned to practice, and he plans to travel with his team to Gillette Stadium Saturday for their championship game.

One player reached out to Brady on Facebook to see if he could meet the coach at the game.

Brady responded in a video Wednesday. He says while he can’t attend the game, he wishes Yancik the best of luck.

Yancik tells WFXT-TV Brady’s message brought a tear to his eye.

