Man Found Fatally Shot At Candy Supplier Where Co-Worker Murdered

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say a man has been found shot to death at the same Sterling Heights business where a co-worker was murdered less than a week ago.

Police say the situation developed around 4 a.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to investigate a missing person, described as a white male in his 20s. The investigation led officers to Laith’s Candy Land on Mound Road, where the missing person works.

Upon checking the business, officers located the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time due to further investigation.

On Monday, 51-year-old employee Sufian Saba was found dead inside the business. Police say the two homicides appear to be targeted and related in nature.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact police at 586-446-2825.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch