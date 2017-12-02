Man Found Fatally Shot At Candy Supplier Where Co-Worker Murdered

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say a man has been found shot to death at the same Sterling Heights business where a co-worker was murdered less than a week ago.
Police say the situation developed around 4 a.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to investigate a missing person, described as a white male in his 20s. The investigation led officers to Laith’s Candy Land on Mound Road, where the missing person works.
Upon checking the business, officers located the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time due to further investigation.
On Monday, 51-year-old employee Sufian Saba was found dead inside the business. Police say the two homicides appear to be targeted and related in nature.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact police at 586-446-2825.