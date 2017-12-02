Man Shot To Death Inside Greektown Casino Hotel Elevator

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a man was shot to death inside of an elevator at the Greektown Casino Hotel after getting into an argument with another man.
The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, located along St. Antoine Street and Monroe Avenue.
According to police, the 20-year-old victim was inside of a ninth floor hotel room with the 28-year-old suspect with a verbal argument broke out. The argument turned physical and eventually spilled out into the hallway, police said, continuing as the pair got into an elevator.
Once inside of the elevator, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the victim, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Detroit Detention Center.
Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random, and remains under investigation.