Police Bust Man In Buffalo Wild Wings Parking Lot With Cache Of Drugs

TROY (WWJ) – A man who told police he was just trying to use a restaurant’s free Wi-Fi connection ended up getting busted with a huge amount of illegal drugs.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, when officer spotted a 2002 Subaru Outback parked outside of the Buffalo Wild Wings, at Big Beaver and John R roads in Troy, with the engine running.

Officers spoke with the driver, a 28-year-old Royal Oak man, who stated he was sitting in the parking lot using the restaurant’s WiFi and gave permission to have his vehicle searched.

The officers located a backpack in the vehicle that contained suspected marijuana wax and a vape pen containing suspected marijuana oil in it.

Inside of a lunch bag was more suspected marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, glass marijuana pipe, silver marijuana grinder, rolling papers and a rolling machine.

Inside a toiletry bag, officers located seven white pills that were later determined to be acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, a schedule two narcotic.

Inside three drawstring bags, officers found two psilocybin mushroom stems, a piece of folded foil which contained suspected LSD, and a case of 600 “whip-it” nitrogen dioxide canisters that can be used as an inhalant.

The suspected marijuana was field tested with a narcotics test kit with the officer receiving a positive reaction for the presence of marijuana. The suspected LSD was also tested, with the officer receiving a positive reaction for the presence of LSD.

The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, illegal possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide, and possession of inhalation agents.