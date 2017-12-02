Police: Teenager Steals Shoes From Juvenile In Monroe Armed Robbery

MONROE (WWJ) — Monroe Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this afternoon where a juvenile victim had has shoes stolen by a teenager.
Authorities say they were dispatched to 1314 Arbor Street at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Saturday after they got a call about an armed robbery in the area of Greenwood and Michigan Avenue. The suspected brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s red, yellow and orange colored Nike Foamposite tennis shoes. The victim gave up his shoes and the suspect fled the scene in an older, dark colored, unknown make/model four door sedan.
There were no injuries reported.
The suspect is described as a 15 to 16 year old white male, who is approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall and heavy set. The suspect was wearing a black zipper type jacket with grey sweatpants and blue shorts under the sweatpants.
There were other unknown suspects in the vehicle as well. One of the other suspects was wearing a red and white knit pom style stocking cap.
Anyone with information related to this armed robbery is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 734-241-3300.