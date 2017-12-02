Suspected Drug Dealer Wanted In Fatal Stabbing Attack On Twin Brothers

WARREN (WWJ) – Police are hunting a suspected drug dealer who allegedly killed a 27-year-old Warren man and critically injured his twin brother.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 20800 block of Atlantic, in a neighborhood along 8 Mile Road just west of Mound Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, both victims were down on the sidewalk with stab wounds. One of the victims and multiple witnesses identified the attacker as a 40-year-old black man named “Chavez,” a known drug dealer on 8 Mile, according to police. The witnesses further told police there has been ongoing problems between the victims and “Chavez” during the past week.

Further investigation led officers to discovered that prior to the stabbing, the victims and “Chavez” were involved in an argument at a party store at 8 Mile and Mound. It appears that the suspect followed the victims to the home on Atlantic Ave. where the attack occurred.

The victims were transported to the hospital where one later died of his wounds; the second is listed in critical condition.

Police were able to identify the suspect, “Chavez,” as 42-year-old Johnny Lee Whitfield. He’s described as 5’8″ tall and 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Whitfield has family in Warren and Detroit, but his last known address is in Toledo, Ohio.

“This is a tragic situation, but we believe that with the public’s help, this dangerous suspect will be quickly located and taken off the streets,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. “I want to reassure the public that this incident appears to be a result of an on going feud and that the City of Warren remains a safe place to live and work.”

Anyone who knows of Whitfield’s whereabouts or has any other information is asked to contact police at 586-574-4877.