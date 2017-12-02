Detroit Police, Detroit, DIA

Two Shot Near Detroit Institute of Arts Museum

DETROIT (WWJ) — Two people have been shot near the Detroit Institute of Arts Museum during tonight’s Noel Night festivities.

Police say two people have been shot near the DIA. The two victims reportedly suffered gun shot wounds to their legs and have been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently searching for the shooter or shooters in this incident.

The DIA was reportedly in a lock down for roughly 15 minutes, but it had reopened. We are now being told the DIA has closed early for the night. Police activity also caused the Noel Night festivities to end early.

Bob Obst of Livonia was inside the DIA during the shooting, and called WWJ Newsradio 950 shortly after the incident. Obst said they weren’t told by DIA officials what exactly happened.

“The DIA, they were just telling everyone there was an incident but nobody knew what was going on,” Obst said. “Some people were getting a little upset but people are calming down now and walking around.”

There has not been any information released on the suspect or suspects responsible in this incident. There has also been no information released on the victims at this time.

