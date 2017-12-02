Where Is Danielle Stislicki? One Year Passes Since Disappearance

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Where is Danielle Stislicki? Saturday, Dec. 2 marks one year since the 28-year-old disappeared after leaving her job in Southfield.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus says they’re still gathering evidence and have conducted over 70 search warrants in the case, many in secret.

“There’s been thousands of hours, especially if you add up probably roughly 30 agencies that have been involved,” Nebus told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “At this time the number of agencies have been reduced, but there’s not a day that goes by that there’s not work done on this particular case.”

Stislicki was last seen Dec. 2, 2016. She left her job at MetLife in Southfield and was supposed to meet a friend for dinner — but she never showed up. Her Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills — with her purse inside. Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki has said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

Nebus says he won’t reveal what evidence they have or anything about the potential person of interest, Floyd Galloway, but he’s confident they’ll solve the case once a few more pieces fall into place.

“There’s been several hundreds of tips that have rolled in, they come in quite regularly, and we’ve gotten tips locally as well as tips from around the world,” he said. “The case has grabbed international attention and we have received contacts from just about everywhere.”

Galloway’s house was searched a couple of weeks after Stislicki disappeared. Police didn’t say much about the search at the time, but neighbors say they saw officers taking a mattress and other items out of the 30-year-old’s home.

Galloway was also employed by a company contracted to provide security for MetLife, where Stislicki worked, at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

Although he has been called a suspect in Stislicki’s disappearance, he has not been charged in connection with the case. He did, however, plead guilty to attacking a 28-year-old jogger along a Hines Park jogging trail in Livonia. The attack happened just two months before Stislicki went missing.

The victim told investigators she was headed east on the bicycle path, west of Levan, when the suspect attacked — strangling her and punching her in the face before dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River. While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take her clothes off, demanding sex — but the victim was able to fight him off and get away. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while the suspect fled on foot, police said. Cell phone records and DNA tests helped make a case against Galloway, who was arrested and charged in the attack in June.

Galloway is due in court next week to be sentenced on three felony charges: kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder. Under a deal with prosecutors, he will serve 16 to 35 years in prison.