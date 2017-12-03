4th Victim Comes Forward In Noel Night Shooting Near The DIA

DETROIT (WWJ) – Another victim in the Noel Night shooting has been identified by Detroit police — bringing the total number of victims to four.
Detroit police say a total of four-teenagers were shot near the Detroit Institute of Arts – near Woodward Avenue; the victims were then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bob Obst of Livonia described the scene for WWJ on Saturday night:
“People are walking away from the DIA – there’s a copter in the air – and there’s six squad cars on each end of Woodward in front of the DIA,” said Obst.
At first it was reported that three people were shot — a fourth person arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound — claiming to be caused during Noel Night.
All activities ended one-hour earlier than planned.
Police do not have a suspect in custody but witnesses describe the shooter as a light-complected black man wearing tan pants.