Delay Of Game: Demolition Of Pontiac Silverdome Doesn’t Go As Planned [VIDEO]

PONTIAC (WWJ) – The explosives went off but the dome remained standing.

The demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome did not go as planned and now workers are trying to find the point of failure.

Officials say a wiring-issue caused the charges on the eight main beams to fail.

Planned demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome's upper ring (apparently) unsuccessful as charges go off but the metal beams do not come down. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/B8Vsn8Vuq5 — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) December 3, 2017

Rick Cuppetilli vice president of Adamo Group, the demolition contractor in charge of the implosion, explaining to WWJ’s Jon Hewett what he believes went wrong.

“The kicker charges for the smaller beams – the support beams in eight locations were set with cutting charges – those didn’t go off,” said Adamo. “Why? We’re figuring wiring but we’re going to figure it out.”

Pontiac Mayor Diedre Waterman compared the dome to her city.

“We thought Pontiac was down and out but we came back, so the Silverdome is the same. They tried to bring it down – the hard old lady is not coming down just yet. We’ll figure out why and we’ll make sure that that happens safely , but right now people came for the excitement – still sharing memories. This is an iconic structure – it’s stronger and more resilient and so is Pontiac,” said Waterman.

The company is in the process of checking the miles of wiring that was put in place for the project, it remains unclear when the implosion will be completed.