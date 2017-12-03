Searchers Scour Swamp For Couple Missing For Nearly 1 Month

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) – Volunteers have searched part of a northern Michigan swamp for a man and a woman who’ve been missing nearly a month.

WWTV-TV reports that 12 volunteers joined six members of the Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club during Saturday’s search for 34-year-old Jeff Hurley of Prudenville and 19-year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac.

The search of the Dead Stream Swamp began near the site where hunters found Hurley’s truck stuck in mud Nov. 7 in a wooded area of Missaukee County.

The groups zigzagged through the swamp, searching the stream banks and an old railroad for possible clues.

Michigan State Police plan to organize additional searches throughout the week.

Anyone with information on Hurley and Foust’s disappearance should call troopers at the Houghton Lake State Police post at 989-422-5103.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch