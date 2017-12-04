CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Beyonce Look-A-Like Is Driving People Crazy In Detroit [PHOTOS]

Bey & Jay laughing in 2010. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Beyonce is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, known for flowing hair, a gorgeous face, banging body and signature style.

She slays like no other.

But there is someone out there trying to steal her thunder.

Brittany Williams from Detroit has been compared to the singing sensation — and has even had people run up on her car according to dailymail.co.uk.

‘A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing “Single Ladies”, beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them.

‘Most people are generally friendly though and just want a picture, they often say I look like a younger version of Beyoncé.’

So many after her, Ain't no upgrade after her.. -B

A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on

I bring myself to the table, Bon Appetite -B @fashionnova #novababe

A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on

H A V A N A 🇨🇺 | Oo Na Na

A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on

D E I T Y | #oldiebutgoodie

A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on

A N D R O G Y N O U S

A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on

What do you think?

