Beyonce Look-A-Like Is Driving People Crazy In Detroit [PHOTOS]

Beyonce is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, known for flowing hair, a gorgeous face, banging body and signature style.
She slays like no other.
But there is someone out there trying to steal her thunder.
Brittany Williams from Detroit has been compared to the singing sensation — and has even had people run up on her car according to dailymail.co.uk.
‘A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing “Single Ladies”, beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them.
‘Most people are generally friendly though and just want a picture, they often say I look like a younger version of Beyoncé.’
What do you think?