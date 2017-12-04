CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Contractors Heading Into Silverdome To Find Source Of Problem With Failed Demolition

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A day after the failed attempt to implode a major portion of the Pontiac Silverdome — the contractors responsible are going inside to find answers.

Adamo Group, the demolition contractor in charge of the implosion, will be going inside to investigate the failure and see if additional explosives will be necessary. The columns are expected to be blown up or torn down by an excavator as early as today.

Pontiac Mayor Diedra Waterman says the Silverdome is a work in progress.

“I’ve heard from the demolition contractor this morning – they are going to go in and see if they need to aid and abet the detachment of the ring in any way and just allow what they’ve done so far and let gravity take its course,” said Waterman.

Waterman says there will be no cost to taxpayers as the contractor is responsible to remove the Silverdome.

No one suspects foul play but faulty wiring could be the core of the problem.

The company is in the process of checking the miles of wiring that was put in place for the project, it remains unclear when the implosion will be completed.

The implosion planned for Sunday was the first phase of demolition planned over the next 12 months.

Rick Cuppetilli vice president of Adamo Group explaining to WWJ’s Jon Hewett what he believes went wrong immediately after the discharge of explosives.

“The kicker charges for the smaller beams – the support beams in eight locations were set with cutting charges – those didn’t go off,” said Adamo. “Why? We’re figuring wiring but we’re going to figure it out.”

The stadium was sold in 2009 to Triple Investment.

The Silverdome opened in 1975 — to the buzz of a performance by Elvis – a visit by Pope Paul II — WrestleMania — Super Bowl XVI in 1982, and was home to the Detroit Lions for several decades and the Detroit Pistons for one.

No formal plans for the property have been announced.

