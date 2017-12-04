Detroit Boy Dies From Accidental Opioid Exposure, Officials Say

DETROIT (WWJ) — Almost five months after the death of an 8-year-old Detroit boy, health officials today have revealed the cause of death.
On July 6, Jamere Arnold went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital where he died. At the time his grandmother told authorities she believed he drank alcohol that was in the home on Conley Street. However, on Monday the Wayne County Department of Health reported that Arnold passed away from accidental exposure to fentanyl.
Fentanyl is an opioid that looks exactly like heroin, but is reportedly 50 times stronger.
Initial Detroit Police reports in July indicated Arnold consumed an “alcoholic concoction,” which we now know was not the case.