Driver Of Car Injured In Crash With Detroit Firefighters Responding To Call

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit fire truck and a car crashed into each other Monday morning on the city’s west side — leaving a woman seriously hurt with several broken bones.
The accident happened on Seven Mile Road east of Evergreen while the fire engine was responding to a call. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life on the woman’s car to get her out of her Ford 500.
She was taken to the hospital and the extent of her injuries have not been released.
Detroit Fire Battalion Chief Randy Gibson said one of his firefighters may have suffered minor injuries.
The fire that the truck was responding to ended up being a false alarm.
The accident is still under investigation.