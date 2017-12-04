Emily Ratajkowski Makes Eating Spaghetti And Meatballs Sexy [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The headline I just created is one I never thought I would write — or see — but it’s true: Emily Ratajkowski makes eating spaghetti and meatballs look sexy.

Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account, which has nearly 16 million followers, on Sunday evening to promote the Love Advent videos that has hit YouTube.

The caption of the video says, “Emily doesn’t exercise and when Katie Grand told her about the #staystrong concept and asked her what she wanted to do exercise wise, she asked to eat pasta and drink red wine as her exercise. Lolz so she was named Carb Loading Day – which is in fact a real thing for athletes.”

The wait is over!🎄☃️#LOVEADVENT2017 is OUT! Link in bio @thelovemagazine @kegrand @sallylyndley @philpoynter A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Taking my love of pasta 🍝 to new heights for #LOVEADVENT2017 🎄the wait Is over! link in bio @thelovemagazine 💝 @kegrand @philpoynter @sallylyndley A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:38am PST

Spaghetti queen for @thelovemagazine 🍝 🍷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

In the video you see Ratajkowski prepping the meal and for no good reason she decided to play with the food as well. She made a complete mess.

It very well might be the sexiest mess you will ever see, though.

‘Love Magazine’ also released a short video with Kendall Jenner. This video was a play on the movie “Rocky.”

These videos will roll out each and every day till the New Year!