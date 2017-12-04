Furious Rally Powers Ohio State To 71-62 Win Over Michigan

By Mitch Stacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored 18 and C.J. Jackson added 17 as Ohio State rallied in the second half to beat Michigan 71-62 on Monday night.

The Buckeyes trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half and didn’t lead until 7 ½ minutes had ticked off in the second, when Bates-Diop hit a pair of foul shots to make it 47-46.

Ohio State (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) turned on the defense in the second half while sprinting out on a blistering 19-3 run, following a 7-0 burst to end the first half. A Kam Williams jumper with 3:32 left in the game tied it at 60, and Ohio State hit 11 free throws and pulled away, thanks in part to some poor Michigan shooting.

Moritz Wagner led the way for Michigan with 14 points, and Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each added 11.

The Wolverines (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) led 43-30 at the half with six different players hitting a 3-pointer, and Wagner hitting 2 of 3 attempts. Michigan led by as many as 20 in the half, but the 7-0 run — capped by a monster dunk by JaeSean Tate — pulled it closer.

Michigan: After beating Indiana by 14 on Saturday, the Wolverines shot poorly in the second half and lost a big lead.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes came on strong and played stout defense to roar back and flatten their rival.

Michigan: Hosts UCLA on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts William & Mary on Saturday.

