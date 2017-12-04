Healthy Food Options, Tips For Holiday Season

DETROIT (WWJ) — The holidays involve fun, family, friends and of course food. There are some simple ways to make sure your holiday favorites don’t get the best of your waistline.

One way you can give your candied yams a healthy makeover is by skipping the brown sugar and marshmallows. Registered dietitian Lindsay Malone says there are other spices you can work into them to make them healthier while still being sweet.

“I would roast the yams and add your own spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, maybe a little drizzle of olive oil, or pure maple syrup, to lighten up the dish and maintain the nutrient value,” Malone said.

Another classic holiday dish that could use a healthier spin is a green bean casserole. One way to lighten up a green bean casserole is by using a lower fat milk for the cream sauce.

“You can also use a lower fat milk to make the cream sauce, you can use roasted onions instead of the fried onions, or you could roast the green beans altogether with some pearl onions and skip the cream sauce.”

Cut up vegetables are another healthy option, but be careful of a high calorie dip. Consider something like hummus or guacamole where you’re actually going to get some nutrients; some fiber and some healthy fats to pair with your vegetables.