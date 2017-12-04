Jim Harbaugh Takes A Shot At Mark Dantonio

By: Evan Jankens

Sunday afternoon it was announced that Michigan would take on South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day and Michigan State would be taking on Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

After the games were announced, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio was asked about Michigan making the New Year’s Day bowl.

“I just look at it as an opportunity to play in the Holiday Bowl. The records are what they are. I’ll just continue to continue to focus on beating Michigan.”

Harbaugh decided to tweet the following, “Saw Coach D comments on continuing to “focus” on how “he” can beat Michigan. Congrats on turning around a 3-9 team, plagued with off field issues. Good for BIG to have him back.”

The comments knew that shots had been fired.

Is now the right time for Harbaugh to be doing this when he is 1-5 against his rivals and sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten East.

Can Michigan fans really be happy about this when they know that Mark Dantonio will use this as motivation?