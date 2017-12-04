Michigan Reportedly A “Major Player” To Land Big-Time QB Transfer From Ole Miss

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

After having two quarterbacks decide to transfer, Michigan could be in line to bring one in.

Shea Patterson, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2016 class, was granted permission over the weekend to pursue a transfer from Ole Miss, and Michigan is one of his preferred destinations, per Greg Biggins of 247 Sports.

“Spoke to the family last night, can confirm Michigan is a major player. They’re also very confident they can win an appeal and Shea will be eligible to play next fall,” Biggins reported.

With Ole Miss recently placed on probation through 2020, the NCAA has permitted the program’s rising seniors to transfer without having to sit out a season. Patterson, however, is a rising junior.

Ole Miss executed a “permission to contact” form for Patterson on Friday, meaning he can now have open communication with other schools.

In his first full season as the Rebels’ starting quarterback, Patterson passed for 2,259 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.

Biggins added that Patterson would like to make his transfer decision by the Dec. 20 signing period. UCLA is also reportedly an option.

Last month, Wilton Speight and Alex Malzone both announced they are transferring from Michigan. The Wolverines return redshirt freshman Brandon Peters and freshman Dylan McCaffrey at quarterback.