No. 3 Michigan St Beats Nebraska 86-57 For 6th Straight Rout

Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans handles the ball against Glynn Watson Jr. #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on December 3, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

By LARRY LAGE/AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Nick Ward matched his season high with 22 points as part of a balanced offense that helped No. 3 Michigan State beat Nebraska 86-57 Sunday.

The Spartans (7-1) have won six straight since losing to top-ranked Duke, beating each team by at least 18 points.

Jaren Jackson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Cassius Winston scored 16 points and had seven assists, and Miles Bridges added 12 points for the Spartans.

The Cornhuskers (6-3) kept the game close for about 10 minutes, unlike No. 5 Notre Dame in an 81-63 loss Thursday night.

Michigan State took control with a 16-4 run that gave it a 34-16 lead with 5 minutes left in the first half and coasted to another lopsided victory.

Nebraska’s only double-digit scorer was James Palmer, who had 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers need to find more players who can score against quality opponents.

Michigan State: Ward has to find a way to stay out of foul trouble so he can remain on the court. He played just 16 minutes in the Big Ten opener against Nebraska.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Michigan State: Plays at Rutgers on Tuesday night.

