Officials Plan Public Meeting On Buffalo Reef Pollution

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (AP) – Government officials will host a public meeting to discuss protecting crucial fish spawning areas on a Lake Superior reef in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency created a task force to deal with the threat to Buffalo Reef. The meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lake Linden-Hubbell High School Auditorium in Houghton County.

Waste materials called “stamp sands” were dumped into the lake during the 20th century copper mining era. They’ve drifted toward the reef and could smother it.

Nearly one-quarter of the annual lake trout yield from Lake Superior’s Michigan waters comes from within 50 miles of Buffalo Reef.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is considering a request to allow dredging more than 200,000 cubic yards of stamp sands from the lake.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch