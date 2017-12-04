Police ID Man Who Rang Detroit Resident’s Doorbell Holding A Large Gun

DETROIT (WWJ) — No name has been released, but Detroit Police say they know the man who’s images was captured early Saturday morning by a surveillance camera holding a large gun while standing on a resident’s front porch while holding a large gun.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the suspect was on parole, and is assuming the man was up to no good.

“The suspect was on parole for armed robbery,” Craig said. “I don’t know about you, but if somebody came to my house at 1:30 a.m. with a gun exposed, I don’t think they’d be delivering Christmas cookies to me.”

A high-tech doorbell caught the suspect’s image. Homeowner Dwana Mohammed called police, but the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. In the footage the man is seen trying to hide his face before running off.

That video has been turned over to the authorities as they are investigating this incident.

Muhammad believes she may have been targeted in this incident, and that it was not a random situation. Because of that, she is taking extra safety measures moving forward and even considering moving to another neighborhood.

“With this being the case and this happening to me I’m definitely going to take additional safety precautions as far as being able to protect myself,” Muhammad said. “I might (have to) move to another area.”

The Detroit Police are still searching for the man found in the image. It is unclear at this time what charges would be brought against the man if he was captured by the police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th precinct at 313-596-5800.